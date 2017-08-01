Headlines

India

Ruckus in Parliament over Gujarat desertions

Cong charges BJP of trying to buy its MLAs, BJP says Cong kidnapped own MLAs

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 01, 2017, 07:10 AM IST

There was a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament as Congress accused the ruling BJP of "kidnapping" and "threatening" its MLAs in Gujarat to influence the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

The Congress accused BJP of offering Rs 15 crore to MLAs to buy support.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress of "kidnapping" its own MLAs and lodging them in a holiday resort in Karnataka at a time when the people of Gujarat were facing miseries from flash floods. "You should be ashamed," he said in Rajya Sabha throwing a challenge to the Congress party to debate the matter in the House.

In Rajya Sabha, there was a brief adjournment as Congress MPs stormed the Well of the House leading to Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien pleading for clam to be maintained.

The anti-government slogans were matched by counter-sloganeering by the BJP benches in Rajya Sabha. Chairman adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes during the Zero Hour soon after it met in the morning.

Ruling BJP has fielded three members including party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and a rebel Congress MLA for the election. Ahmed Patel, Congress president Sonia Gandhi's political adviser, is seeking re-election.

"If you have something against the government, why do you obstruct other members," Kurien said adding that Zero Hour was members' business and their rights are being obstructed.

"By slogan shouting, you will achieve nothing," he said.

In Lok Sabha, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia wanted the matter to be debated but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan rejected the demand saying it was a subject relating to a state and cannot be discussed in the House.

