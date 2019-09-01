Ruckus in Maldives Parliament as Pak raises Kashmir issue during meet on development goals, India hits back

Headlines

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Major setback for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup as key players set to miss initial games

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

India's likely batting order for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Favourite vacation spot of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

10 life-changing lessons from Mother Teresa 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

HomeIndia

India

Ruckus in Maldives Parliament as Pak raises Kashmir issue during meet on development goals, India hits back

Maldives Parliament was hosting the 4th south Asian speakers summit on achieving the sustainable development goal where Pak delegation started raising Kashmir issue.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A major argument broke out between India and Pakistan delegates inside the Maldives Parliament on Sunday after Pakistani delegates raised Kashmir issue on a forum meant to discuss on sustainable development goal. 

As Indian delegation strongly hit back, speaker of Maldivian Parliament Mohamed Nasheed was seen trying to control the situation in vain.  

Maldives Parliament (Majlis) was hosting the 4th south Asian speakers summit on achieving the sustainable development goal. While India is being represented by Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Pakistan's Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and Pak Senator Quratulain Marri are representing Islamabad.

"We cannot ignore the situation of Kashmiris who are facing oppression, They are facing injustice," Suri said in his remarks, drawing a strong reaction from India. 

Hitting back, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "We strongly object to raising of the internal matter of India in this forum. We also reject the politicisation of the forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of the summit."

Calling Pakistan to "end cross border terrorism and all kinds of state support to the same", Singh said this need to be done "in the interest of regional peace and stability."

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to the entire humanity in the world today. This forum and summit is meant to discuss SDGs," he said. 

Responding to Singh, Pak Senator Quratulain Marri said, "SDGs for women and youth, nothing can be achieved without human rights. The atrocities being meted out on Kashmiris..." She was, however, interrupted by Nasheed.

But the verbal spat between the two delegations did not die down as Singh hit back at Marri. 

"A country that perpetrated a genocide of its own people has no moral right to speak," he said. 

An angry Marri tried to interrupt Singh's speech who continued to speak. Marri said "Pakistan is not a purveyor of terror" to which the Deputy Rajya Sabha Speaker said this meet is for SDG discussion. 

The speaker of the Maldives Parliament had to scream multiple times to maintain civility but the ruckus continued for a considerable time and then he announced lunch.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film holds the record for most National Awards with 8 wins; it's not Pather Panchali, Sholay, RRR, Nayakan

Mr. India was initially planned with Amitabh Bachchan as hero, Ramesh Sippy as director, reveals producer Boney Kapoor

Chilling shock: Lethal king cobra emerges from under bed in Rajasthan shop, video goes viral

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE