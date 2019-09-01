Ruckus in Maldives Parliament as Pak raises Kashmir issue during meet on development goals, India hits back

Maldives Parliament was hosting the 4th south Asian speakers summit on achieving the sustainable development goal where Pak delegation started raising Kashmir issue.

A major argument broke out between India and Pakistan delegates inside the Maldives Parliament on Sunday after Pakistani delegates raised Kashmir issue on a forum meant to discuss on sustainable development goal.

As Indian delegation strongly hit back, speaker of Maldivian Parliament Mohamed Nasheed was seen trying to control the situation in vain.

Maldives Parliament (Majlis) was hosting the 4th south Asian speakers summit on achieving the sustainable development goal. While India is being represented by Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Pakistan's Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and Pak Senator Quratulain Marri are representing Islamabad.

"We cannot ignore the situation of Kashmiris who are facing oppression, They are facing injustice," Suri said in his remarks, drawing a strong reaction from India.

Heated exchange of words between the respective speakers of parliament from #India and #Pakistan over the #Kashmir issue | Part 1 | @Raajje_tv pic.twitter.com/HhSq0ubceP — raajje.mv (@raajjemv) September 1, 2019

Hitting back, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "We strongly object to raising of the internal matter of India in this forum. We also reject the politicisation of the forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of the summit."

Calling Pakistan to "end cross border terrorism and all kinds of state support to the same", Singh said this need to be done "in the interest of regional peace and stability."

Heated exchange of words between the respective speakers of parliament from #India and #Pakistan over the #Kashmir issue | Part 2 | @Raajje_tv pic.twitter.com/o9OV0VAElI — raajje.mv (@raajjemv) September 1, 2019

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to the entire humanity in the world today. This forum and summit is meant to discuss SDGs," he said.

Responding to Singh, Pak Senator Quratulain Marri said, "SDGs for women and youth, nothing can be achieved without human rights. The atrocities being meted out on Kashmiris..." She was, however, interrupted by Nasheed.

But the verbal spat between the two delegations did not die down as Singh hit back at Marri.

"A country that perpetrated a genocide of its own people has no moral right to speak," he said.

An angry Marri tried to interrupt Singh's speech who continued to speak. Marri said "Pakistan is not a purveyor of terror" to which the Deputy Rajya Sabha Speaker said this meet is for SDG discussion.

The speaker of the Maldives Parliament had to scream multiple times to maintain civility but the ruckus continued for a considerable time and then he announced lunch.