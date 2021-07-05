Ruckus in Maharashtra assembly, 12 BJP MLAs suspended for one year over unruly behaviour

Mumbai: 12 BJP MLAs have been suspended from the Legislative Assembly for one year in Maharashtra Assembly for their alleged misbehaviour with Speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav.

BJP has strongly opposed this action.

Jadhav said, "When the House was adjourned, BJP leaders came to my cabin and abused me in front of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and senior leader Chandrakant Patil." He has asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to inquire into the issue.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab moved a motion to suspend the MLAs, which was passed by voice vote. The MLAs who were suspended are Sanjay Kunte, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alwani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Vijay Kumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirti Kumar Bangadia.

Parab said that these 12 MLAs will not be allowed to enter the legislature premises in Mumbai and Nagpur during the period of suspension.

At the same time, opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis has protested against the action. Fadnavis said that the BJP MLAs will boycott the proceedings of the House in protest against this action.

“This is a false allegation and an attempt to reduce the number of opposition members. This was done because we have exposed the government's lies on the OBC quota in local bodies. He said that the BJP members did not abuse the presiding officer," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, on the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly, BJP leaders created a ruckus in the house. The BJP MLAs first raised slogans sitting on the steps of the House. After that he went to the speaker's cabin and expressed protest on the issue of OBC reservation. BJP leaders alleged that Bhaskar Jadhav also abused the leader of opposition parties. Also, their leaders were not given enough time to speak.

It may be noted that a resolution was passed in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday in which the Center was requested to provide 2011 census data to enable the State Backward Classes Commission to prepare data of OBC population so that political reservation can be restored in local bodies. There has been a heated exchange between the caretaker speaker and BJP leaders on this issue, which later turned into an uproar.