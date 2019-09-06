Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as Minister and Cong MLA come to blows, Mamata forced to intervene

In an ugly incident, massive ruckus took place in West Bengal assembly between transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Congress MLA Kamlesh Chattopadhyay. For the first time in history, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to come down to the Well of the house to stop the quarrel.

Today, while the assembly was in session, question was raised if money was being taken for hiring in North Bengal State Transport Corporation. MLA Pratima Rajak questioned about possible corruption in NBSTC. She alleged that one person is taking huge amount of cut money to give job to aspirants. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at that time warned the MLA saying she doesn't have the right to malign the government.

But that didn't quell tensions in the House. Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that she has to give proof or tender apology for making such serious allegations. Adhikari, the tallest TMC leader from East Midnapore then warned the Congress MLAs that they will not get elected next time around. He said Congress will do badly in its traditional bastion of Murshidabad.

This only added fuel to the fire. Congress MLA Kamlesh Chattopadhyay stormed into the Well and came charging towards Suvendu Adhikari. In that fiasco, Congress MLA Humayun Kabir fell down on the ground. Kamalesh and TMC MLA Amal Archarya got involved in fisticuffs. As pandemonium started in the assembly, Mamata Banerjee entered the Well and calmed the tempers of MLAs. Mamata asked her party MLAs to maintain peace.

Speaker warned the opposition after this incident. He said, that such ruckus that too inside the house is in very poor taste. He told senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan and Left's Sujan Chakraborty to ensure such incidents are not repeated. He also asked Ministers to be much more restrained while answering questions raised by opposition MLAs. Suvendu Adhikari's virtual threat to Pratima Rajak will not be part of Assembly's record, ruled Speaker.