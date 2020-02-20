Headlines

Ruckus at Owaisi rally: Girl chants 'Pakistan Zindabad'; AIMIM chief stops her, condemns statement

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2020, 11:01 PM IST

A ruckus erupted on Thursday during a rally in Bengaluru against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was also present. To the distress of the organisers of the protest, a girl raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in presence of the AIMIM chief, who immediately stopped her and condemned her action.

The girl has been identified as one Amulya. During the rally, the organisers of the "Save Constitution" protest had invited her to speak on-stage, soon after AIMIM leader had addressed the gathering. However, taking to the stage, Amulya asked the people present at the gathering to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' along with her.

The organisers present onstage, realising the extent of the impending controversy, tried to snatch the microphone away from her and visibly manhandled her almost immediately. But Amulya held on. Her defence was that she was seemingly trying to make some obscure point about "the difference between the slogans 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad'".

However, the police had already arrived by then and footage captured by news agency ANI shows that she was forced away from the stage.

 

 

 

Soon after this, Owaisi tried his hands at disaster management and said that he condemned her statement, making it clear that the girl, Amulya, was not associated with the AIMIM. "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare liye Bharat Zindabad tha, zindabad rahega (For us, the slogan has always been 'Long live India' and so will it remain)," the AIMIM chief said taking to the microphone soon after the ruckus.

According to updates, a case has been registered under Section 124A (offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Amulya for raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at the anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. The police will interrogate her and she will be produced before a court after the interrogation.

The incident has generated widespread controversy and condemnation.

