The "Right to Public Service" RTPS Bihar portal was launched by the Bihar government to facilitate the timely and convenient delivery of necessary certifications to Bihar residents from the comfort of their own homes. This program saves time and effort by doing away with the requirement to stand in line for services.

What RTPS Bihar is, how it helps the people of Bihar, and the detailed procedure for online certificate applications will all be covered in this post. Along with outlining the materials needed for the application, we'll also examine the main components of this program and show how it will enhance accessibility and service delivery.

RTPS Bihar: What is it?

To deliver public services efficiently and promptly, the Bihar government launched the Right to Public Service (RTPS) project. The RTPS Bihar portal (serviceonline.bihar.gov.in), part of the National e-Government Plan, allows residents to apply online for a range of credentials, avoiding lengthy lines and complex paperwork.

The website offers several services, including:

Residential Certificate

Income Certificate

Character Certificate

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (NCL)

Economically Weaker Section Certificate (EWS)

To ensure access for citizens, these services are offered at three administrative levels: Block Level, Sub-Division Office (SDO) Level, and District Magistrate (DM Level).

How to Apply for Certificates on RTPS Bihar?

The RTPS Bihar website makes the procedure of applying for certifications very easy. Here is a detailed guide:

Visit the Official Website: The link to the website to the visit is mentioned below: http://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in. If you're a new user, click on "Register Yourself" under the Citizen section. Fill in your details like name, birthdate, password, and mobile number to create an account. You can also create your account with Digilocker or other options mentioned there. Login: To gain access to the portal, enter your login credentials. Choose the Certificate: Select the kind of certificate you require, such as one based on income, caste, or residence. Complete the application: Accurately enter the required information and upload the required files. Submit Your Application: When you’re done filling in the required details, carefully review your application. After reviewing, you can submit your application.

Once submitted, you will receive a reference number to help you track its status.

The certificate will be issued seven to fifteen days after your application has been approved.

How to Track the Application System?

You can quickly check the progress of your application after submitting it:

1. Go to the "Citizen" section of the RTPS Bihar portal.

2. Select the "Track Application Status" option.

3. To check the status, enter your OTP or Application Reference Number

Steps to Download Your Certificate

You can follow these steps to download your certificate once it's ready:

1. Go to the Citizen section of the RTPS Bihar portal and select "Download Certificate."

2. From the drop-down option, choose "RTPS/Others."

3. Type in your applicant name and application reference number.

4. Click "Download Certificate" to save it to your device.

Pro Tip: Wait at least 24 hours after your application is processed before downloading your certificate.

Which documents are essential to submit your Application?

Identity Proof: Aadhar Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, or PAN Card.

Aadhar Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, or PAN Card. Address Proof: Aadhaar Card, Residential Certificate, Driving License, Rental Slip, or Rent Agreement.

Aadhaar Card, Residential Certificate, Driving License, Rental Slip, or Rent Agreement. Age Proof: Birth Certificate or School/College Marksheet.

Birth Certificate or School/College Marksheet. Income Details: Pay Slip, Monthly Salary Statement, or Income from other sources.

Pay Slip, Monthly Salary Statement, or Income from other sources. Additional Documents: Ration Card (if applicable).

Key Features of RTPS Bihar:

1. Convenience: Apply for certificates from home without visiting government offices.

2. Transparency: Track your application's status in real-time.

3. Various Delivery Methods: Certificates can be obtained using the RTPS portal, DigiLocker, email attachments, and SMS links.

4. Broad Range of Services: RTPS Bihar provides all necessary documentation, including income and character certificates.

How does RTPS Bihar help?

The RTPS Bihar initiative is not just a website; it helps people access government services easily. The government's digital transformation has decreased corruption, shortened wait times, and made critical documents freely available to all citizens, regardless of where they reside. RTPS Bihar is the preferred platform for students in need of a character certificate or job seekers seeking an income certificate.

Conclusion

RTPS Bihar is one instance of how technology has the potential to transform administration. This user-friendly tool gives citizens the ability to take charge of public services.

It has made it very easy for people to get government documents quickly and hassle free. With the continued effort, RTPS Bihar can set an example for other states to improve their process and to digitalize the current process.

Therefore, the next time you need a certificate, visit serviceonline.bihar.gov.in to skip the huge lineups. With RTPS Bihar, getting your documents has never been easier.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)