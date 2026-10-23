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RTI Revelation: Two Election Commissioners complained against election officer, govt did not act

RTI reveals Cabinet Secretariat declined action on Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Vivek Joshi complaints against Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg over work allocation, says letters in individual capacity not official EC communication.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 08:30 AM IST

RTI Revelation: Two Election Commissioners complained against election officer, govt did not act
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The Cabinet Secretariat declined to act on complaints filed by two Election Commissioners against a senior Election Commission officer, saying the letters were submitted in their individual capacities and did not constitute an official communication from the Commission as a whole.

The details emerged from documents released under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

The Secretariat said that taking action without a formal communication from the Election Commission could be inappropriate and might be viewed as interference in the functioning of a constitutional body. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi sent separate letters to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan on July 29, raising concerns about Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg's functioning.

Election Commissioners raised concerns over work allocation

According to the documents cited in the PTI report, the complaints alleged that Garg had revised work allocations among senior deputy election commissioners, deputy election commissioners, directors general and officers of equivalent rank without consulting the Commission or the officials concerned.

In a note released in response to an RTI application filed by activist Commodore Lokesh K Batra (retd), the Cabinet Secretariat said the communications had to be taken seriously but could not be treated as formal representations from the Election Commission as a whole.

"The above communications are from the ECs in their individual capacity and, while they must be taken with due seriousness, they cannot be seen as a formal communication from the Commission as a whole," the note said.

In their letters, Sandhu and Joshi alleged that Garg, after taking charge as link officer of the Deputy Election Commissioner (Administration), issued an order revising the distribution of work among senior officers without prior discussion.

The Election Commissioners said the changes were made despite repeated oral and written instructions that such decisions should not be taken without prior discussion with or approval from the Commission.

Cabinet Secretariat cites poll body's independence

In its note, the Cabinet Secretariat emphasised that the Election Commission is a constitutional body designed to function independently and remain insulated from executive interference.

"The Commission is a Constitutional Body and is insulated from executive interference by design to ensure that it functions independently and in a transparent manner," the note said.

The Secretariat also referred to Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, which provides that the Commission's business should, as far as possible, be conducted unanimously.

The Secretariat said that, in the absence of an official communication from the Commission as a whole, taking action on the individual letters could be inappropriate.

Garg, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was posted to the Election Commission by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on September 2, 2024.

The Cabinet Secretariat acknowledged receipt of the two letters on August 5 and forwarded copies to the Department of Personnel and Training.

In a statement issued on September 26, the Election Commission said the work redistribution orders issued by Garg had not been implemented following directions from the two commissioners.

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