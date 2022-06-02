RTI activist shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

Photo: Zee MP/ CG

An RTI activist identified as one Ranjeet Soni has been shot dead in full public view on Thursday in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. The activist had filed several Right to Information (RTI) applications. His body has been sent for post-mortem by Vidisha Police who is also checking CCTV footage and finding eyewitnesses.

40-year-old Soni was shot dead from close range in broad daylight on a busy road of the town. The incident took place only 100 metres away from a police station located in Vidisha’s Civil Lines area. The spot of the incident is also near several other government offices including the PWD office, the Distric office and the District Court. Soni had gone to the District Office to get some information on an RTI. He was shot as soon as he came out of the government office, Zee News MP Chattisgarh reported. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

Police also revealed that Soni was carrying some documents at the time which are also being assessed. The city ASP reassured that the unknown assailants will be caught soon.

“Body sent for post-mortem. CCTV cameras are being checked. Some documents have been found with him, we are assessing them. We are trying to find eyewitnesses. The accused would be nabbed soon,” Sameer Yadav, ASP, Vidisha was quoted as having said by news agency ANI.

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated soon)