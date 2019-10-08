RSS workers try to stop 'lynching' incidents: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swanyamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, at the "Path Sanchalan March" on the occasion of Vijaydashmi in Nagpur on Tuesday, said that branding some incidents of social violence as lynching is actually meant to defame the country, Hindu society, and create fear among some communities.

Elaborating on his point, the RSS chief said, "In such incidents, RSS members do not get involved. Rather they try to stop it," adding "Par iss sabko tarah tarah se pesh karke, use jhagda banane ka kaam chal raha hai. Ek shadyantra chal raha hai, yeh sabko samajhna chaiye (A hate-induced conspiracy against us is underway, and people need to understand that. By presenting these incidents laced with different narratives, the RSS is being vilified)"

Below are the excerpts from his speech:

After the successful completion of these two elections further underlines the fact that democracy in India is not influenced by the western world but is instead indigenous.

The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfill those expectations and respect people's sentiments and wishes in interest of the country.

A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests. Such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant.

Diversity is an intrinsic strength of our nation. But the diversity of caste, creed, language and region are being used by vested interests to separate one from another, turning them to differences; imposing fabricated identities on manufactured separations.

There are certain developments because of which we will remember this year for a long time. The change ushered in 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) was witnessed by the entire world.

It is not necessary that everyone should agree with the changes taking place in a democracy, but it shouldn’t be based on self-interest, compromising national interest.

Fortunately, the security capability of our country, preparedness of our armed forces, the security policy of our government has developed to such a level that we remain alert and confident. The security alertness along our land and maritime borders is better now. However, the number of guards and check-posts on land borders and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands, have to be increased.

Vigilance along the border is better than before. Acts of terrorism within the country have also reduced.

Swayamsevaks have been making efforts to enhance dialogues and cooperation. Even then, decisions on some matters are required to be taken by the courts. Whatever be the decision, it is the duty of responsible citizens that they should not hurt the mutual goodwill.

India belongs to all Indians from all religions and it is the duty of the ruler to ensure that no one is discriminated against on the basis of caste or religion. If a swayamsevak is in power, then it is the lesson he has to remember and implement.

The Sangh has never supported the people who were involved in anti-constitutional violent activities and it stands against each and every such incident. Swayamsevaks are working in this direction so that such incidents do not take place.

Lynching is not the word from Indian ethos.. its origin is from a story in a separate religious text. We Indians trust in brotherhood. Don't impose such terms on Indians-Hindus.

Abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a bold move and met people's expectations.

Several dignitaries from different walks of life took part in Rashtriya Swanyamsewak Sangh's (RSS) "Path Sanchalan March" along with its chief Mohan Bhagwat here on the occasion of Vijaydashmi on Tuesday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and former Army chief General (retd) VK Singh were seen marching with the RSS chief.

They later participated in an event where HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest.

Clad in the RSS dress -- white shirt and khaki pants, the dignitaries paid tribute to the organisation's saffron flag.

RSS marks Vijaydashmi as one of its biggest events when the RSS chief addresses the RSS workers on a number of issues concerning politics, society, national security and family values.

(With ANI and Zee Media inputs)