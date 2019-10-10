Headlines

IQuest Enterprises acquires Viatris' Indian API operations

Maharashtra hospital deaths: FIR against Shiv Sena MP for making dean of Nanded medical college clean toilet

RSS worker, wife, 6-year-old son found murdered in Bengal's Murshidabad, police begins probe

Police have a registered a murder case and further investigation is underway.

Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 09:38 AM IST

An RSS worker identified as Bondhu Prakash Pal, his wife Beauty Pal and their 6-year-old son Anandpal, have been found murdered in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

The incident came to light after the neighbours found the bodies inside their house Murshidabad's Jiaganj and informed the police.

Initial reports indicate that all three were attacked with a sharp weapon. Reports also say that Beauty Pal was pregnant. The weapon with which the RSS worker's family was attacked has been recovered by the police.

"Prakash was a teacher in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school. He was working for the last 20 years. He is originally from the Sahapur area and had shifted in Murshidabad for his son's education. We do not know if they had any problem with anyone," said Sujoy Ghosh, brother of the deceased teacher.

The brutality of the murder has shocked everyone in the vicinity.

(With inputs from ANI)

