India

RSS worker, family's murder case: Locals demand for arrest of criminals, threaten protest

The sharp reaction comes a day after three members of a family were found lying in the pool of blood at their residence in the district.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2019, 04:14 PM IST

 Residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where an RSS member, his pregnant wife and son were brutally murdered, have threatened to launch an agitation if the criminals involved in the gruesome murder are not nabbed in next 24 hours.

The sharp reaction comes a day after three members of a family were found lying in the pool of blood at their residence in the district.

"It has been over 72 hours since their bodies were found, but still the criminals have not been nabbed by the police. If in the next 24 hours, the police do not nab them, we will launch an agitation," Manoj Sarkar, a neighbour of the victim, told ANI.

Many other locals also extended their support to demand for the arrest of the criminals.

Sarkar, who is also the neighbour of the deceased family, demanded stringent punishment to be accorded to the perpetrators.

Following the gruesome incident, National Commission of Women (NCW) and various state opposition leaders hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the lawlessness in the state. 

 

