An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Meet college dropout with Rs 1,40,044 crore who bought Rs 1000 crore house, mentor to another billionaire

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

RSS to organize grand namaz and Quran recitation in Ayodhya on Thursday

For the first time in the religious history of Ayodhya, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has organized a grand namaz and Quran recitation session at Hari ki Paidi on the banks of holy river Saryu on Thursday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 04:13 PM IST

For the first time in the religious history of Ayodhya, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has organized a grand namaz and Quran recitation session at Hari ki Paidi on the banks of holy river Saryu on Thursday.

Organised by the Rashtriya Muslim Manch, Muslim wing of the RSS, about 1500 Muslim Clerics and scholars from different parts are likely to participate in the event along with Hindu devotees of Lord Ram. The event is supported by the BJP government and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Leader Murari Das are likely to be the Chief Guests at the event.

Raza Rizvi of the Rashriya Muslim Manch told media that about 1500 Muslim Clerics and Scholars will perform ‘wazu’ from the running water of holy river Saryu and then offer namaz for peace, brotherhood and communal harmony in the country.

After that they will hold a session of Quran Khani (recitation) to seek blessings from the Allah for all. The Manch Media Coordinator claimed that prayers by Muslim Clerics and Scholars will go a long way in early peaceful settlement to the Ayodhya imbroglio to begin construction of Ram temle in Ayodhya.

The grand event is being organized to remove fears from the minds of the members of the minority community that Muslims in Ayodhya are not being allowed to offer prayers in mosques and also to break the anti-Muslim image of the RSS and Hindutva forces.

