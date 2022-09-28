Search icon
RSS, PFI equal, ban both: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh

PFI banned for five years: The leader, who is also the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, said "both RSS and PFI are equal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Kodikunnil Suresh, the Congress MP from Kerala, has compared RSS with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and said the BJP's ideological mentor must also be banned as it has been spreading Hindu communalism. The Centre today banned PFI for five years over anti-India activities. 

The leader, who is also the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, said "both RSS and PFI are equal. 

"We demand the RSS also get banned. The PFI ban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS and PFI are equal, so the government should ban both. Why only PFI?" he said in Malappuram. 

The Central government on Tuesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years, days after NIA launched a massive search operation against the group.

The Centre, in a notification, said the group had been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize youths, undermining the concept of democracy.

On Tuesday, NIA conducted searches at 93 locations in 15 states of India. Over 100 activists were arrested in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

Earlier this month, NIA arrested 106 people linked with PFI. 

With inputs from ANI

