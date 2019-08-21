RSS opposes national anthem, tricolour, alleges Rajasthan minister Dhariwal

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

RSS opposes national anthem, tricolour, alleges Rajasthan minister Dhariwal

Speaking at an event here, the minister alleged that the RSS had insulted the tricolour.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 21, 2019, 10:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Rajasthan Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always been a strong opponent of both the national flag and national anthem.

Speaking at an event here, the minister alleged that the RSS had insulted the tricolour.

"When Mahatma Gandhi asked people across the country to celebrate independence day on January 26, 1930 and unfurl the tricolour, RSS unfurled saffron flag instead," Dhariwal said.

The Rajasthan minister also alleged that the RSS advocated for the national song Vande Matram as it believed that the national anthem did not instil a feeling of patriotism.

"RSS has been saying since 1925 that the national anthem Jana Gana Mana doesn't instil a feeling of patriotism like the national song does. They have been against the national anthem and used to say openly that the national flag should only sport the saffron colour," he said.

Dhariwal also alleged that the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was "very disturbed" with the ideologies of RSS.

"Rajiv Gandhi was very disturbed with the ideologies of RSS. He was sure that if the country suffers losses due to communal tensions, it'll be due to RSS policies," the minister said. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD course, cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR...

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar hug and congratulate each other for Gadar 2, OMG 2 success? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi’s Red Fort look decoded; all about vibrant yellow Rajasthani turban

Viral video: Indian woman Anju celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with husband Nasrullah, cuts cake, watch

Gadar 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, sees Bollywood's best Monday ever

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE