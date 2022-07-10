RSS on Udaipur tailor murder: 'Muslim society must oppose Kanhaiya Lal's killing vigorously'

RSS has decided to increase its shakhas from 56,824 to one lakh by 2024. (File)

The Hindu society has condemned the Udaipur killing in a peaceful and constitutional way, the Muslims need to do the same vigorously, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in an event in Rajasthan, on Saturday. He said such incidents have no place in our society and the country. Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was beheaded by two Muslim men to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. The accused were arrested. The National Investigation Agency is probing the terror angle of the murder that sent shockwaves across the country.

"There is democracy in our country. We have constitutional democratic rights. If someone doesn't like something, there is a democratic way to react to it," he said, adding such incidents are neither in the interest of society nor the country.

"A civilised society only condemns such an incident. The Hindu society is responding in a peaceful and constitutional way. The Muslim society is also expected to oppose such an incident. Some intellectuals have opposed it, but the Muslim society should also come forward and oppose it vigorously," he added.

He was speaking to reporters after a three-day RSS event.

He said the RSS has decided to increase its shakhas from 56,824 to one lakh by 2024.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered days after he was arrested for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. He was out on bail. The accused approached his shop in the guise of customers and hacked him when he was busy taking measurements.

