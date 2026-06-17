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RSS office attacked in Ranchi, BJP leaders calls it 'big conspiracy'; Know what exactly happened

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RSS office attacked in Ranchi, BJP leaders call it 'big conspiracy'; Know what exactly happened

The CCTV visuals showed two youths hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi at 12:38 am. However, no damage was reported in the incident, Ranchi Police said.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

RSS office attacked in Ranchi, BJP leaders call it 'big conspiracy'; Know what exactly happened
RSS office attacked in Ranchi (Source;ANI)
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A petrol bomb attack was carried out on the RSS office late at night on Tuesday in Ranchi. The CCTV visuals showed two youths hurling petrol bombs at the office, according to ANI reports. A special team led by the police commissioner has been formed to track down suspects through CCTV footage.

RSS office in Ranchi attacked: What happened

The CCTV visuals showed two youths hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi at 12:38 am. However, no damage was reported in the incident, Ranchi Police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) KV Raman, "Two bottles have been found. FSL is examining them. Cyber DSP and other police officials have been tasked with the case. A team headed by the police commissioner has been constituted. On the analysis of the CCTV footage, we have got information about a few suspects."

The attack came to light the following morning when RSS volunteers discovered the remnants of the bottles inside the hall. Authorities are reviewing the footage to identify the culprits. 

Ranchi RSS office attack: CCTV footage

BJP calls it 'big conspiracy'

BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed that the late-night petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office was part of a larger conspiracy to trigger widespread incidents across the state, demanding immediate arrests and the setup of a permanent police picket.

 "This is a serious matter because. It was preparation for a bigger incident. We have spoken to the DC on it. In a way, it can be said that there was preparation to carry out a major incident across the state. We have said that an arrest should be made in this matter, and then a police picket should also be set up," Marandi told ANI.

BJP leader Sanjay Seth condemned the petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office, labelling it a "big conspiracy" and demanding the immediate establishment of a police picket nearby.

BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav said, "The news of a petrol bomb attack on the RSS office in Ranchi is highly disturbing and deserves unequivocal condemnation."

"Such violence has no place in a democracy. The repeated vilification of the RSS by Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi has contributed to a dangerous atmosphere of hostility. As the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, the INDI Alliance government cannot escape responsibility for this serious law-and-order failure. The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and brought to justice," he said.

 

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