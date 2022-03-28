RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Lucknow today

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Monday (March 28). Ashok Dubey, a senior RSS functionary, confirmed the news and said that Bhagwat is scheduled to hold a couple of meetings with the pracharaks and office bearers of the Sangh.

Ashok Dubey said, "This time, after visiting Gorakhpur and Kashi, in eastern UP, the Sarsanghchalakji (RSS chief) will be in Lucknow for two days from Monday."

Mohan Bhagwat will meet various people while on his visit to help expand the RSS presence in rural areas and focus on development.

By 2025 the RSS will complete hundred years of existence and by then they want to fully establish themselves in villages and adjoining areas.

Earlier, on March 20, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mohan Bhagwat at Madhav Dham, the provincial office of RSS, in Gorakhpur.