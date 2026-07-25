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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'new generation asks questions, we've to explain'

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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'new generation asks questions, we've to explain'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said parents and elders must patiently answer children's questions, spend time with them and maintain meaningful communication to build stronger family bonds.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 09:52 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'new generation asks questions, we've to explain'
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the younger generation today is more likely to question traditions and seek explanations rather than simply follow instructions.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on Contemporary Motherhood in New Delhi on Friday, Bhagwat said parents and elders must respond to children's questions with patience and understanding.

"When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That's not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them. We need to communicate with them. Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families," the RSS chief said.

‘Children Learn More From Conduct Than Instructions’

Bhagwat stressed that families need to create an environment where children can openly communicate with their parents.

He said parents should continue learning, answer their children's questions patiently and lead by example, as children often learn more from the behaviour of adults than from their instructions.

The RSS chief also called for stronger family bonds and meaningful conversations within households.

Bhagwat Calls Motherhood Foundation Of Human Life

Speaking about the theme of the event, Bhagwat described motherhood as essential to the creation, nurturing and continuation of life.

"The creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood," he said, according to a press release.

He added that a mother is a child's first teacher and an important source of emotional strength. While human beings have the ability to think, Bhagwat said mothers play a crucial role in guiding that thought in the right direction.

He also described it as a paradox that a man was speaking about motherhood, noting that the subject naturally belongs to women. He referred to the thoughts of figures including Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore while highlighting the importance of motherhood.

Calls For Confidence In India's Cultural Roots

Bhagwat also spoke about Indian culture, traditions and the country's civilisational heritage.

He said India's strength lies in its unity in diversity and urged people to preserve family values and social institutions. He also cautioned against adopting lifestyles without understanding their impact and said society should move forward with confidence in its own history and knowledge systems.

The two-day National Enlightenment Meeting was held on July 23 and 24 under the theme Nation Building through Motherhood. Around 280 women from different parts of the country participated in discussions on contemporary motherhood, changing social realities and the role of mothers in preserving family values.

More than 900 women leaders and distinguished participants attended the concluding session, while around 2,000 to 2,500 women had registered for the wider dialogue.

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