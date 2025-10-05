Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat described Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) as a room in a house called India, but one in which strangers have moved in.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Image credit: PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat described Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) as a room in a house called India, but one in which strangers have moved in. It has to be taken back, said the RSS chief at an event in Maharashtra's Satna, news agency ANI reported. 

"Many Sindhi brothers are sitting here. I am very happy. They did not go to Pakistan; they went to undivided India. Circumstances have sent us here from that home because that home and this home are not different," Bhagwat said, drawing huge applause from the audience.

"The whole of India is one home, but someone has removed one room of our house where my table, chair, and clothes used to be kept. They have occupied it. Tomorrow, I have to take it back..." he said. 

 

The RSS Chief's comments come against the backdrop of violent protests in PoK against Pakistani rule. Over the last three days, at least 10 people were killed and more than 100 were injured as protestors engaged in violent clashes with the police. Thousands of PoK residents held protests against the Pak government under the banner of the Awami Action Committee (AAC), demanding economic relief and political reforms.

'PoK will be ours'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, also affirmed during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Morocco that 'PoK will be ours". "PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering," he said. 

"I was addressing the Indian Army at a program in Kashmir Valley five years ago, I had then said that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours; PoK itself will say, 'Main bhi Bharat Hoon'. That day will come," the Defence Minister said, as quoted by ANI. 

 

