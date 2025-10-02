RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement against Trump's tariffs: 'Universe wants India to...'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, i.e., October 2, responded sharply to US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs against India, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote 'swadeshi goods'.

"Recently, America adopted a new tariff policy. It might be for their own benefit, but its impact is being felt by everyone… The nation has to have all kinds of relationships, but this dependence should not turn into compulsion; hence, we will have to become self-reliant. We will need to become ‘Aatma Nirbhar’," Bhagwat said during the RSS centenary programme.

The RSS chief said that the "universe wants India to lead by example and show the world a way". In August, President Donald Trump announced a "25 percent tariff plus penalty" against India for doing business with Russia. A few days later, he again declared an additional 25 percent tariff against India, taking the total levy to 50 percent. At the same time, India called the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified".

On Pahalgam terror attack

On the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, Mohan Bhagwat highlighted that "we need to be more watchful when it comes to national security". "Even though we maintain friendly relations with other countries, and we will continue to do so, when it comes to our security, we need to be more careful, more watchful, and stronger. After the Pahalgam attack, the positions taken by various countries also revealed which of them are our friends, and to what extent," he said, adding the government gave a befitting response to the tragedy.

"This caused immense pain and anger in the country. Our government made complete preparations and gave a firm rebuttal. In the aftermath, the leadership's resolve, the valour of our armed forces and the unity of society were evident," he added.