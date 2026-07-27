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RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gen Z: 'Emotional, adaptable, but doesn't think with a calm mind'

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, the RSS chief noted that this generation is easily appealed to by things that appear "visibly authentic," which in turn influences their acceptance of social movements.

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Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gen Z: 'Emotional, adaptable, but doesn't think with a calm mind'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gen Z: 'Emotional, adaptable, but doesn't think with a calm mind'
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has described the younger generation, known as 'Gen Z', as emotional and adaptable, while cautioning that they often do not think with a "calm mind."

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, the RSS chief noted that this generation is easily appealed to by things that appear "visibly authentic," which in turn influences their acceptance of social movements."Gen Z is good, adaptable and emotional by nature. They do not think with a very calm mind. If what is in touch with them is visibly authentic, it appeals to them," Bhagwat said.

Linking his observation of the youth to social changes, Bhagwat claimed that the 'Stree Mukti Andolan' (Women's Liberation Movement), which gained wide acceptance among the youth, ultimately led a segment of society astray."'Stree Mukti Andolan' started and gradually became widely accepted... So, a phase passed. After that, the proponents of that movement realised that we had stepped onto a wrong path and ruined a generation or two of our country," he said.

His remarks came after weeks of student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which gained national interest after activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Tensions boiled over during a 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, where police reportedly deployed tear gas and lathi-charges to disperse crowds advancing toward Parliament.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat also discussed LGBTQ+. He said LGBTQ+ is a part of Indian society and that they should not be ostracised.Bhagwat said, "LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it--that is simply how they were born. However, some are acquired later due to mindset, or arise from physical inclinations. Since this phenomenon exists worldwide, we cannot claim it was absent here; we are human too, and it existed among us as well. We made quiet arrangements for them."

He said that our tradition has acknowledged their existence, "noting that while some might be curable, those that are not, they are human beings too and have a right to live."

"They are not ostracised from society; there is a place for them within the vast tapestry of social life. We are taught not to view them with a sense of inferiority... Even today, we see that they have their own deities, shrines, and even Mahamandaleshwars who participate in the Kumbh Mela too. Rather than making unnecessary noise or fanfare about these matters, we handled them quietly to ensure society maintained a sympathetic attitude toward them. We made proper, discreet arrangements, recognising them as integral parts of our own society..." he further said.

Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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