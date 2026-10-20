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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat makes big statement on Kolkata stampede: 'What happened is our fault'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur Vijayadashami event said Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 19 was human error and our own fault, not nature, unlike Nepal floods.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat makes big statement on Kolkata stampede: 'What happened is our fault'
Kolkata tragedy is our fault: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that attempts to destabilize India will be unsuccessful, emphasizing that the nation is being targeted due to its progress. He noted that changing political regimes does not alter prevailing circumstances. His comments were made during the Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur and coincide with protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Forces trying to derail India

Bhagwat said many powers in the world want India to lose its path to becoming developed. “There is a storm coming from the West which hates culture, systems and security It wants to destroy,” he said. He mentioned Bangladesh, Nepal, and France as instances where he claimed foreign meddling attempted to force regime change. He claimed that some Indians had a similar perspective.He claimed that problems must be resolved inside society and that agitations do not produce answers. He cautioned that protests that are political or sponsored lead to conflict, chaos, and disruption of public order.

Row over regime change remark

The comments came days after Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said protests against SIR had become “really a fight for regime change.”Bhushan had said, “We are currently fighting to ensure elections are conducted properly. But if this kind of brutality continues, there will certainly be regime change.” BJP leaders retaliated. Some groups are attempting to incite unrest among young people, according to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. According to BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan, Bhushan's statement demonstrated that the anti-CEC demonstration was a front for overthrowing the government.

Also read: Asian Para Games 2026: India's Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 gold, clocks games record 56.36s

Ecology and development balance

Bhagwat added that India needs to present a new development model that strikes a balance between ethics, ecology, and science. Diversity in language, religion, and cuisine must be respected, he urged.He stated that unplanned development in the Himalayan region, which encompasses China, India, and Nepal, is killing people, citing the floods in Nepal. He stated that human lives shouldn't be sacrificed for growth.

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