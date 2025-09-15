RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement: 'We once led the world but...'

Mohan Bhagwat stressed that India gave civilisation and knowledge wherever the country went. The RSS head was participating in the book launch event of Prahlad Patel, written on Narmada Parikrama. Read on to know more on this.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India led the world 3,000 years ago, but didn't conquer any other country or suppress anyone's trade. Bhagwat stressed that India gave civilisation and knowledge wherever the country went. The RSS head was participating in the book launch event of Prahlad Patel, written on Narmada Parikrama. Bhagwat emphasised that there was no dispute in the world and that the environment also did not deteriorate despite high technological progress.

What did Mohan Bhagwat say on India's history?

Bhagwat, 75, said: "We led the world. We did not conquer any country, we did not suppress anyone's trade, we did not change anyone, we did not convert anyone. Wherever we went, we gave civilisation, knowledge, we learnt scriptures and improved life. Every nation had its own identity, everything was there, but there was good communication among them. That is not there today." He added: "India was the best country. There had been no conflict in the world for 3,000 years...Technological progress was very high, but the environment did not deteriorate. Human life was happy and cultured."

What is the context of Mohan Bhagwat's comments?

A few days ago, Bhagwat had said that tariffs were imposed on India "out of fear" of its growth, stressing that global powers were concerned about India's rising strength. The RSS head said this while attending the seventh Foundation Day of Bramhakumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur, where he spoke about India's role in the world and the need for collective thinking. "People fear what would happen to them if someone else grows bigger. Where will they be if India grows? So, they imposed a tariff," Bhagwat said without naming any country. He explained that the imposition of tariffs was not India's fault, but rather due to fear about its expanding position on the global stage. "We did not do anything, they are appeasing the one who did it all, because if it is with them, then they can put a little pressure on India," Bhagwat said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).