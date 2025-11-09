RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement, 'No Muslims, no Christians, no Brahmin allowed in Sangh, only...'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was addressing an event in Bengaluru. During this event, he was asked that if Muslims were allowed to be part of RSS? Here's what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was addressing a two-day lecture series titled "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizon" in Bengaluru on Sunday. During this event, he was asked that if Muslims were allowed to be part of RSS? To which he replied that Sangh welcomes people from all communities, keeping their separateness out and enter as sons of Bharat Mata.

'No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh, no one from any caste is allowed, no Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed... People from different denominations, Muslims or Christians, can come to Sangh, keeping their separateness out.'

He added, 'Muslims come to Shakha, Christians come to Shakha, as all other castes from the routinely called Hindu society, they also come to Shakha. But we don't take their count, and we don't ask who they are. We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how Sangha works.'

Mohan Bhagwat says there is 'No Ahindu' in Bharat

Earlier on Saturday, he said that “Hindus are responsible for Bharat,” and Hindu includes all Indians, Muslims, Christians and others share the same ancestry and cultural roots. He said, 'There is actually no Ahindu in Bharat. All Muslims and Christians are descendants of the same ancestors. They probably don’t know it, or they are made to forget it.'

'Sanatana Dharma is Hindu Rashtra and organising Hindu society is essential to preserve India’s unity while embracing diversity. Our tradition is to create unity without disturbing diversity. Diversity is the decoration of unity,' he said.