Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur, says, 'If Hindu cease to exist..., Bharat is...', WATCH
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement in AQI
Karnataka SHOCKER: Two arrested for sharing Indian navy's 'secret' information to Pakistan through WhatsApp, Facebook
Minimoons! New post wedding therapy, know why couples are ditching honeymoon
When Amitabh Bachchan almost got Manoj Bajpayee 'killed', The Family Man actor recalls: 'I said, “I’ll die...'
Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding: Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr, his girlfriend dance to this viral song, WATCH
Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional
Donald Trump jokes how he'd react if NYC-mayor elect Zohran Mamdani calls him 'fascist' in Oval Office, says, 'I would be...'
Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's approval, says 'we have a...',
INDIA
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Manipur. While speaking at a event in Imphal, he said that Hindu society was immortal, Bharat is the name of an immortal civilisation.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Manipur. While speaking at a event in Imphal, he said that Hindu society was immortal, Bharat is the name of an immortal civilisation. He also said that if Hindu would not have existed, world will cease to exist.
He said, 'Everyone needs to think about circumstances. But circumstances change. Every nation in the world has seen all kinds of situations. Some nations perished. Yunaan (Greece), Misr (Egypt) and Roma, all civilisations perished from the face of the earth. There is something in our civilisation that we are still here. Bharat is the name of an immortal civilisation... We have created a network in our society because of which the Hindu community will always be there. The world will cease to exist if Hindus cease to exist..."