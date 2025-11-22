RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur, says, 'If Hindu cease to exist..., Bharat is...', WATCH

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Manipur. While speaking at a event in Imphal, he said that Hindu society was immortal, Bharat is the name of an immortal civilisation.

He said, 'Everyone needs to think about circumstances. But circumstances change. Every nation in the world has seen all kinds of situations. Some nations perished. Yunaan (Greece), Misr (Egypt) and Roma, all civilisations perished from the face of the earth. There is something in our civilisation that we are still here. Bharat is the name of an immortal civilisation... We have created a network in our society because of which the Hindu community will always be there. The world will cease to exist if Hindus cease to exist..."