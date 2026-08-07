RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservation, says quotas must continue until social inequality ends: Watch

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said caste-based reservation should continue until social inequality ends and urged that the issue be viewed through Dr B R Ambedkar's vision rather than politics.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said caste-based reservation should continue as long as social discrimination and inequality exist in India, stressing that the issue must be understood from the perspective of Dr B R Ambedkar rather than through political debates.

Bhagwat made the remarks during an interaction with more than 2,000 members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha at an event organised to mark the 15th anniversary of the India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN).

'Reservation exists because social inequality exists'

During the session, IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah asked Bhagwat about reservation, student protests and the challenges facing young people. Responding to a question on whether reservation in education and jobs should now be reduced, Bhagwat avoided giving a direct yes-or-no answer.

Instead, he said the policy was introduced to address social inequality and should remain in place until discrimination ends.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Reservation in education and employment, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...I will got to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thought about reservation. If we honestly follow his advice, then there is no problem. Reservation exists due to social reasons. As… pic.twitter.com/IkB1XIUnyT August 6, 2026

"Reservation exists due to social factors. As long as social inequality remains, reservation must continue," Bhagwat said.

He also urged people from reserved categories who have already achieved financial and social stability through reservation to voluntarily step aside so that those who are still deprived can benefit. According to him, such thinking is gradually emerging within society, and he referred to recent Supreme Court observations on sub-classification to ensure reservation benefits reach the most disadvantaged groups.

'Politics has distorted the purpose of reservation'

Bhagwat criticised the way reservation has become a political issue, saying it was originally intended to promote equality and social harmony.

"The concept itself is not wrong, but those holding the sword are wielding it intentionally in the wrong direction," he said.

He added that reservation was created as a means to build social unity, but political interests have led to divisions and bitterness. Bhagwat said that if reservation were implemented honestly and welfare schemes reached those who truly need them, the dependence on quotas could gradually reduce over time.

On student protests

Speaking about recent student protests, including demonstrations over issues such as the NEET paper leak, Bhagwat said young people expressing their concerns or participating in protests should not automatically be labelled "anti-national."

He expressed confidence in Gen Z and stressed the importance of engaging with students through dialogue instead of suppressing their voices.