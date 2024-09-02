RSS backs nationwide caste census, says 'it is a sensitive issue, should not be used as...'

RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor, has backed caste census and said that it is a sensitive issue.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ideological mentor, batted for a nationwide caste census and said that it is a sensitive issue and that it should not be used as a 'political tool'.

Addressing a press conference after a three-day conclave in Kerala's Palakkad, RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said, "Caste census is a very sensitive issue and it is important for our national unity and integrity. It should be dealt with very seriously. Sometimes, the government needs the numbers and has done similar [exercises] in the past."

"But it [caste census] should only be to address the welfare of those communities and caste. It should not be used as a political tool or for electioneering," he added.

The remarks come in the backdrop of the opposition INDIA bloc's long-pending demand to conduct a nationwide caste census, while stressing that it would help the government frame policies for the different communities on the basis of their population.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has been pressing for caste census, emphasising that it is like an 'x-ray' for society and that it is 'directly linked to protecting the Constitution'.

Earlier, Gandhi wrote in a post on 'X', "Modiji, if you are thinking of stopping the caste census, you are daydreaming – no power can stop it now!Hindustan's order has come - Soon 90% of Indians will support and demand caste census.Implement the order now, or you will see the next Prime Minister doing it."

Moreover, the Gandhi scion has been a staunch supporter of caste census. The grand old party also included it in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

What is the RSS's take on caste census?

Following a statewide caste census in Bihar under the previous Mahagathbandhan government, the RSS clarified its stand on a nationwide caste census and said that it is not against the practice.

"Recently, a discussion around caste census has started again. We believe it must be used for all-encompassing progress of the society, and while doing so all sides must ensure that social harmony and integrity is not disturbed," Sunil Ambedkar had said.

Moreover, Union Home Minister and senior BJP MP Amit Shah had stressed that the party never actually opposed the caste census.