Meet RS Sodhi, Amul Managing Director who resigned after nearly 40 years of service

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD | Photo: File

Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) or Amul, RS Sodhi has resigned from the company. This decision was taken at a board meeting on Monday (January 9). The charge has been transferred to the Present Operating Officer (COO) of the Federation Jayen Mehta temporarily.

President of the Indian Dary Association, RS Sodhi was working as the MD at Amul since June 2010. "I was on an extension. My resignation has been accepted by the board," Sodhi told the news agency PTI.

According to Sodhi's LinkedIn profile, he joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982. Between 2000 to 2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated to MD.

RS Sodhi did his bachelor’s in Engineering from CTAE, Udaipur. After that, he went to the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IIRMA) to get his degree of MBA.

Rupinder Singh Sodhi has successfully launched over 50 new products for Amul. It was under Sodhi's leadership that Amul brought the milk cooperatives from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan under the shed of one umbrella which, previously, was only limited within Gujrat.