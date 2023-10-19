Headlines

Rs 854 crore, 1 BHK house, 84 bank accounts: Read the shocking story of cyber crime

Six persons who allegedly cheated thousands of victims across India on the pretext of an investment scheme were arrested.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

The Bengaluru Police have busted a Rs 854 crore cyber fraud scam wherein a gang of fraudsters lured the victims through WhatsApp and Telegram. The gang operated from a 1 BHK rented house in the Yalahanka area of Bengaluru and used eight mobile phones and 84 bank accounts.

Six persons who allegedly cheated thousands of victims across India on the pretext of an investment scheme were arrested. Out of the total cheated amount, Rs 5 crore had been frozen, the police said.

Of the six, a 33-year-old MBA graduate and a 36-year-old software engineer had set up a nameless private enterprise two years ago in the Yelahanka house.

Initially, they were asked to invest smaller amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 Rs 10,000 on the pretext that they would earn Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per day as a profit, a senior police officer said.

Thousands of victims invested money ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh or more, he said.

The money invested by the victims was dumped into different bank accounts through online payments. However, after completing the investment process, when the victim tried to withdraw the amount, they never got any refund, he added.

Once the amount was collected, the accused diverted the consolidated money to mule accounts (related to money laundering), the officer said.

The total amount of ₹ 854 crore was dumped into various online payment modes through crypto (Binance), payment gateway, and gaming apps among others, he said. 

With PTI inputs

