'Rs 700 for coffee, water bottle for Rs 100': SC questions high food prices in multiplexes

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the exorbitant prices charged by multiplexes for food and beverages. The court acknowledged theatres struggled to bring in the audiences, suggesting unaffordable prices are one of the major reasons for it.



SC flags high food prices at multiplexes



A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta observed that high ticket prices and food prices at multiplexes could drive moviegoers away. The top court noted that the rates should be appropriately fixed so that people will come.

The apex court was hearing petitions by Multiplex Association of India against a recent Karnataka HC order to cap multiplex ticket prices at 200. The SC bench stayed the HC order, while issuing a notice on the petitions. "You charge Rs 100 for a water bottle, Rs 700 for coffee," Justice Nath remarked orally. “In the meantime, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” the court ordered, reported Live Law.



Karnataka HC on Rs 200 limit imposed on multiplexes



Recently, the Karnataka Government passed an order that movie ticket prices in multiplexes shouldn't be more than Rs. 200. To challenge the order, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 moved the high court, which stayed the order till further notice. The High Court's division bench temporarily stayed the price cap, imposing conditions that multiplexes maintain auditable records of ticket sales, track buyers for refunds, and undergo periodic audits by chartered accountants to ensure consumer protection.



As per the judgment of the Karnataka High Court, the public shall retain the tickets obtained physically or in electronic form for the current film screening at the specified rate, and the owners of multiplex cinemas shall maintain complete records of all types of cinema ticket sales.