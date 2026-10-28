Rs 7 crore for wife’s Lok Sabha ticket? Man protests outside 10 Janpath, alleges Priyanka Gandhi link

A video of a man protesting outside 10 Janpath is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he alleged that he paid Rs 7 crore to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for his wife's Lok Sabha ticket.

A video of a man is doing the rounds on social media where he is seen protesting outside 10 Janpath in Delhi, alleging that he paid Rs 7 crore to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his wife. The man is identified as Gaurav Kumar and is now demanding a refund after his wife didn't receive the ticket. Gaurav Kumar, who is the husband of a former general secretary of the Haryana Mahila Congress, also threatened to set himself on fire.

Why is Gaurav Kumar protesting outside 10 Janpath?

Gaurav Kumar's video is trending high online, wherein he claims that he paid Rs 7 crore in the hope of securing a Congress ticket for his wife but did not receive it. He is now seeking a refund of his money. The allegations are reportedly centered on a ticket for the Bawal Assembly constituency in Haryana.

Notably, the same person made headlines earlier this year in March, accusing the Gandhi family of involvement in a ticket deal in Haryana.

दिल्ली: हरियाणा महिला कांग्रेस की पूर्व महासचिव के पति गौरव कुमार 10 जनपथ के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। उनका दावा है कि उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी के लिए लोकसभा टिकट पाने के लिए कांग्रेस सांसद प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा को 7 करोड़ रुपये दिए थे। उनके अनुसार, टिकट न मिलने के बाद, वे अपने पैसे की पूरी वापसी की मांग कर रहे हैं। विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान, उन्होंने खुद को आग लगाने की धमकी दी। #Delhi #Congress #Protest #ZeeNews October 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh dismissed the allegations earlier in March and termed them 'baseless'. He said that the former Mahila Congress office-bearer wanted to become the state president of the women's wing.

Netizens' reactions

Soon after the video of the man went viral on social media, several netizens expressed their views on the matter. One user wrote, ''SALE! SALE! SALE! Tickets for sale in Congress. Gaurav Kumar, husband of ex Mahila Congress Haryana GS - Suchitra -- paid Rs 7 cr to Priyanka Gandhi for his wife's loksabha ticket. Congress neither gave a ticket, nor is returning the money now. This is how Priyanka Gandhi wants to empower women? By looting the female leaders of her own party?''

''Hello @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi, forget Vote Chori, what Chori is this ??'' wrote another.