FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What exactly happened?

Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What happened?

Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Expansion Plans

Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Exp

The Determinism Deficit: Siddardha Vangala on Why Enterprise AI Must Move Beyond Synthetic Benchmarks

The Determinism Deficit: Siddardha Vangala on Why Enterprise AI Must Move Beyond

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Rs 7 crore for wife’s Lok Sabha ticket? Man protests outside 10 Janpath, alleges Priyanka Gandhi link

A video of a man protesting outside 10 Janpath is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he alleged that he paid Rs 7 crore to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for his wife's Lok Sabha ticket.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

Rs 7 crore for wife’s Lok Sabha ticket? Man protests outside 10 Janpath, alleges Priyanka Gandhi link
Man protests outside 10 Janpath over alleged Rs 7 crore ticket deal. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A video of a man is doing the rounds on social media where he is seen protesting outside 10 Janpath in Delhi, alleging that he paid Rs 7 crore to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his wife. The man is identified as Gaurav Kumar and is now demanding a refund after his wife didn't receive the ticket. Gaurav Kumar, who is the husband of a former general secretary of the Haryana Mahila Congress, also threatened to set himself on fire.

Why is Gaurav Kumar protesting outside 10 Janpath?

Gaurav Kumar's video is trending high online, wherein he claims that he paid Rs 7 crore in the hope of securing a Congress ticket for his wife but did not receive it. He is now seeking a refund of his money. The allegations are reportedly centered on a ticket for the Bawal Assembly constituency in Haryana.

Notably, the same person made headlines earlier this year in March, accusing the Gandhi family of involvement in a ticket deal in Haryana.

 

 

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh dismissed the allegations earlier in March and termed them 'baseless'. He said that the former Mahila Congress office-bearer wanted to become the state president of the women's wing.

Netizens' reactions

Soon after the video of the man went viral on social media, several netizens expressed their views on the matter. One user wrote, ''SALE! SALE! SALE! Tickets for sale in Congress. Gaurav Kumar, husband of ex Mahila Congress Haryana GS - Suchitra -- paid Rs 7 cr to Priyanka Gandhi for his wife's loksabha ticket. Congress neither gave a ticket, nor is returning the money now. This is how Priyanka Gandhi wants to empower women? By looting the female leaders of her own party?''

''Hello @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi, forget Vote Chori, what Chori is this ??'' wrote another.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What exactly happened?
Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What happened?
PM Modi taunts Congress, says, 'Polls held using ballot paper, guess how many seats it won'
'Guess how many seats won?': PM Modi takes dig at Congress after MLC elections
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks supporters as coalition becomes largest bloc, says, 'We worked wonders'
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks supporters as coalition becomes largest bloc
West Asia Conflict: 22 Indians killed since February, including 14 seafarers, says MAE
West Asia Conflict: 22 Indians killed since February, including 14 seafarers
Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Expansion Plans
Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Exp
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement