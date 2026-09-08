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Rs 6 lakh murder deal: Daughter-in-law held after Kanpur pharma trader stabbed 26 times

A 63-year-old Kanpur pharmaceutical trader was allegedly stabbed 26 times after police claimed his daughter-in-law paid Rs 6 lakh to have him killed.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 09:43 AM IST

Rs 6 lakh murder deal: Daughter-in-law held after Kanpur pharma trader stabbed 26 times
Credit: Twitter
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    A 63-year-old pharmaceutical trader was allegedly killed inside his Kanpur home after his daughter-in-law reportedly paid Rs 6 lakh to get him murdered, police said.

    The victim, identified as Viniet Minocha, was allegedly attacked 26 times. Police arrested his 36-year-old daughter-in-law, Shalu, after the suspected attacker, Vishal, allegedly confessed that he had carried out the killing at her request.

    Daughter-in-law allegedly unhappy with restrictions

    According to investigators, Shalu was unhappy with the restrictions allegedly imposed by her father-in-law at home. Police said she complained about being monitored through CCTV cameras and having limited control over household spending.

    Despite the family's financial position, she allegedly told investigators that she had to ask Minocha even for money needed for small personal expenses.

    Suspects allegedly hid inside flat

    The murder took place on Saturday night at the Ratan Orbit apartment complex in Kanpur's Kalyanpur area. Police said Shalu and her husband, Subrat, had gone to a party with their child, leaving Minocha alone at home.

    Investigators suspect that Vishal and another man, Raj Kishore, entered the apartment before the murder after Shalu allegedly told security guards to allow them inside on the pretext of delivering medicines.

    The two men allegedly had a duplicate key provided by Shalu and hid inside the flat. When Minocha later entered his son's bedroom while checking the rooms, he reportedly came across the two men.

    Police allege that Vishal then attacked him and slit his throat during the assault.

    Phone calls between Shalu and accused raise suspicion

    Investigators reportedly found frequent communication between Shalu and Vishal before the murder. Police said the two had spoken around 35 to 40 times between July 1 and the day of the killing. On the day of the incident alone, they allegedly spoke 14 times, with their conversations continuing until late at night.

    Police suspect that Shalu initially tried to mislead investigators before allegedly admitting her involvement. Her husband, Subrat, has been questioned but police have not found evidence so far linking him to the murder.

    Investigators are now examining CCTV footage and the security arrangements at the apartment complex to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of everyone involved.

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