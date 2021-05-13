Children who lost parents to COVID-19 to get Rs 5000 monthly pension in THIS state

"We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic," MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced to provide free education and Rs 5000 per month pension for children who have lost their parents to Covid-19. This decision came at a time when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and improper health resource distribution across the country. This help extended by the government will also grant loans to the orphaned children who want to work.

"We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"We will grant loans to these families on govt guarantee to people who want to work," the chief minister added.



The state government has also postponed the board exam of Class 10 and Class 12 due to the second wave of the pandemic. The Madhya Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to be held from April 30 and May 1. The board is now looking at alternative means of conducting the exams and will announce its decision regarding it soon, as released by an official statement.

The state saw a dip in cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after a month; it reported 8,970 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the tally to 7,00,202 and death toll to 6,679, the state health department said.