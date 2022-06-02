‘Rs 5 lakh reward for info on Sidhu Moose Wala’s killer’: Gangster Bhupi Rana vows revenge for singer’s death

File photo

Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder sent shockwaves through Punjab, with the inter-gang rivalry in the state on the fritz once again. After the Davinder Bambiha gang shared its anger over the singer’s death, gangster Bhupi Rana also vowed to take his revenge.

Jailed Haryana gangster Bhupender Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, has now come forward to offer Rs 5 lakh to anyone who has information regarding the killers of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, vowing to avenge his death.

Reports say that Rana shared a post on social media sharing his anger over the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, offering a reward for any information related to his death.

According to reports, Bhupi Rana’s social media post read, “We had no association with Sidhu Moose Wala. But now if he has been killed after calling him our brother, we know our responsibility.”

“It’s a request to everyone that if anyone has information about the killers of Moose Wala, tell us even if they are in Canada or America. Rs 5 lakh reward will be given for the information and the name of the informer will be kept secret,” Rana further wrote in the post.

Though the details of the posts are not yet verified, the Punjab police have launched an investigation into the social media handles of jailed gangsters. In another post uploaded on Wednesday night, Bhupi Rana’s handle wrote, “We cannot bring back Moose Wala, but we can take revenge for his murder.”

28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified persons on May 28 in the Mansa district of Punjab. Shortly after his death, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the post-mortem, it was revealed that out of the 30 rounds fired at him, 25 bullets had hit Moose Wala. Locals also claimed that he was still breathing when he was inside his vehicle, but was declared dead when brought to the hospital.

