Rs 46,555 in bank account and no car: What is PM Modi's net worth? Know here

File Photo

Latest data of the assets owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been uploaded on the official PMO website. As per the data, PM Modi’s bank account has around 46,000 while his total assets have risen by Rs 26 lakh since the last declaration, to reach around Rs 2.23 crore as of March 31, 2022. Here’s a complete breakdown of the money with the PM, movable and immovable assets owned by him.

- PM Modi has cash in hand of Rs 32,520

- He has Rs 46,555 in his bank account, which is with the State Bank of India’s Gandhinagar NSC Branch

- He has Rs 2,10,33,226 in Bank FDR and MOD at the same SBI branch

- PM Modi has no investments in bonds, debentures/ shares or units in companies/mutual funds.

- He has Rs 9,05,105 in National Savings Certificates (Post) and (2) Rs 1,89,305 in Life Insurance Policies.

- The PM has no personal loans or advances given to any person or entity, including firm, Company, Trust, etc, the declaration mentions.

- PM Modi has jewelry worth approximately Rs 1,73,063 which is made up of 4 gold rings with approximate weight of 45 grams. This brings the total net worth of PM Modi to Rs.2,23,82,504.

