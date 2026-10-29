Rs 35-Crore Fraud In PNB: How did money disappear from accounts? System failure or employees' dishonesty?

PNB Greater Noida customers allege Rs 35 crore missing from accounts without consent, 18 complaints filed, FIR lodged, 5 staff suspended.

Five employees, including the branch manager, have been suspended after Rs 35 crore allegedly disappeared from accounts at a PNB branch in Greater Noida without the customers' agreement. Customers claim they received no SMS alerts and their fixed deposits were closed early.

What customers alleged

The Sector Pi-1 branch of PNB in Greater Noida is the source of the case. Clients reported a sharp decline in their funds. Account holders' claims, as reported by PTI, are the basis for the Rs 35 crore figure. The entire sum has not been formally verified by the bank or the police. According to Vijendra Singh, his balance dropped from Rs 87–88 lakh to Rs 1 lakh.

Haneef Khan said Rs 39 lakh disappeared from his account. "My savings account had Rs 39 lakh, but now nothing is showing. I neither received any message nor signed any document," he told PTI. Zakir claimed that Rs 9.5 lakh vanished. He claimed that only after going to the bank did he find out about it. Additionally, customers claimed that when they requested passbook updates, employees informed them that an RBI audit was in progress, delaying their ability to verify information.

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Protest and police case

Account holders demonstrated outside the branch on Wednesday. Farmers' union members staged a sit-in to demand reimbursement. There were police officers on the scene.Birondi resident Shrichand has filed a formal complaint (FIR) with Beta-2 police. Eighteen consumers have submitted written complaints, according to the police.

The Economic Offences Wing may receive the case. The issue is also being investigated by the bank's anti-corruption unit.PNB has replaced the branch staff and suspended five employees. The bank promised to resolve client complaints and work to get the money back.