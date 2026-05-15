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Rs 3 petrol and diesel hike triggers political tensions, Congress slams Modi govt, says 'vasooli shuru'

India raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid global oil market pressures linked to West Asia tensions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 15, 2026, 10:13 AM IST

Rs 3 petrol and diesel hike triggers political tensions, Congress slams Modi govt, says 'vasooli shuru'
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Petrol and diesel prices were revised upward in India on Friday, with state-run oil marketing companies increasing rates by Rs 3 per litre each. The move comes amid growing concerns over global energy instability linked to tensions in West Asia and expectations of rising crude oil costs.

The increase follows recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged citizens to adopt energy-saving measures and reduce dependence on imported crude oil and precious metals to help conserve foreign exchange reserves.

Political Reactions and Blame Game Intensify

The price revision triggered immediate political backlash. The Congress party launched a strong attack on the central government, accusing it of burdening citizens after recent electoral cycles concluded in several states and a Union Territory.

Party leaders claimed that inflationary pressures were being passed on to the public under what they described as an unfair economic approach. They argued that fuel prices had been raised despite earlier assurances of stability.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the decision, stating that global instability, including ongoing geopolitical conflicts, had created unavoidable pressure on energy markets worldwide. Leaders argued that the government had managed to limit the impact on consumers compared to other countries facing sharper price surges.

Leaders Offer Contrasting Views

Different political figures also weighed in on the development. West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said international conflicts had disrupted global supply chains and praised the government for maintaining relative stability in domestic fuel pricing.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, however, criticised the Centre, alleging poor handling of international economic relations and questioning the practical feasibility of reducing fuel consumption in daily life.

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad also raised concerns over long-term fuel price trends, pointing out that excise duties had been revised multiple times over the past decade. He argued that citizens were not adequately benefiting from periods of lower global crude prices.

Government Response and Economic Context

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier indicated that adjustments in fuel pricing were under consideration, citing the need to balance fiscal realities with global market conditions. He reiterated that energy conservation and reduced import dependence remain key policy priorities.

Officials maintain that India has so far managed to avoid severe fuel shortages despite ongoing international disruptions. However, the latest price revision has once again brought inflation and energy policy into sharp political focus, with debates intensifying over its timing and economic impact on households and transport costs.

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