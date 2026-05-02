FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Varanasi: Producer SS Karthikeya reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SS Rajamouli film has '20 minutes of Ramayana'

SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi has 20 minutes of Ramayana

Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE

Rs 2700 crore bank fraud: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition

India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain

India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur na

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE

The case was originally registered by the CBI's Banking Securities and Fraud Branch in Kolkata in 2016. The allegations centre around the company and its associates allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks of a combined sum of Rs 2,672 crore through fraudulent means.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 02, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE
Kamlesh Parekh was formally charge-sheeted by the CBI on December 31, 2022.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Kamlesh Parekh, the promoter of Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited based in West Bengal's Kolkata, in connection with a Rs 2,700 crore bank fraud case, following his extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The case was originally registered by the CBI's Banking Securities and Fraud Branch in Kolkata in 2016. The allegations centre around the said company and its associates allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks of a combined sum of Rs 2,672 crore through fraudulent means.

Kamlesh Parekh was formally charge-sheeted by the CBI on December 31, 2022. However, he had been absconding since the probe began, evading authorities for several years. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 2024 through Interpol, flagging him as a wanted fugitive to law enforcement agencies across member countries. Authorities in the UAE subsequently located and detained him, before extraditing him to India to face the charges registered against him.

After his extradition and arrival in India, Parekh was produced before a court in Delhi for transit remand. After the Delhi court proceedings are completed, Parekh will be taken to Kolkata where he will be produced before the concerned court there, which has jurisdiction over the original case.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Varanasi: Producer SS Karthikeya reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SS Rajamouli film has '20 minutes of Ramayana'
SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi has 20 minutes of Ramayana
Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE
Rs 2700 crore bank fraud: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur na
Siddharth Anand breaks silence after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's photos from King get leaked: 'Let us wait for the surprise'
Siddharth Anand breaks silence after SRK, Deepika's photos from King get leaked
Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012? Former ACP reveals shocking details
Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement