Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE

The case was originally registered by the CBI's Banking Securities and Fraud Branch in Kolkata in 2016. The allegations centre around the company and its associates allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks of a combined sum of Rs 2,672 crore through fraudulent means.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Kamlesh Parekh, the promoter of Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited based in West Bengal's Kolkata, in connection with a Rs 2,700 crore bank fraud case, following his extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The case was originally registered by the CBI's Banking Securities and Fraud Branch in Kolkata in 2016. The allegations centre around the said company and its associates allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks of a combined sum of Rs 2,672 crore through fraudulent means.

Kamlesh Parekh was formally charge-sheeted by the CBI on December 31, 2022. However, he had been absconding since the probe began, evading authorities for several years. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 2024 through Interpol, flagging him as a wanted fugitive to law enforcement agencies across member countries. Authorities in the UAE subsequently located and detained him, before extraditing him to India to face the charges registered against him.

After his extradition and arrival in India, Parekh was produced before a court in Delhi for transit remand. After the Delhi court proceedings are completed, Parekh will be taken to Kolkata where he will be produced before the concerned court there, which has jurisdiction over the original case.