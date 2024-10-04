Twitter
SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

Former cricketer, actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

PCOS and PCOD: What's the difference? Symptoms, causes, treatment, prevention

Meet richest man of Kanpur with whopping net worth of Rs 14000 crore, he is the mastermind behind...

India

'Rs 25 charge per toilet seat..': Himachal Pradesh govt clarifies on sewerage charges

He explained that in all urban areas, 30 percent of water supply bills are levied as sewerage charges, and this has been standard practice.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 06:53 PM IST

'Rs 25 charge per toilet seat..': Himachal Pradesh govt clarifies on sewerage charges
The Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti department clarified on Friday that there is no tax imposed on commercial toilet seats in the state. Onkar Chand Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department, Himachal Pradesh, has dismissed recent reports claiming a Rs 25 fee per toilet seat for commercial units. He clarified that the information circulating regarding this fee is incorrect.

He explained that in all urban areas, 30 percent of water supply bills are levied as sewerage charges, and this has been standard practice. However, some confusion arose regarding commercial units, leading to a notification being issued on September 21. The notification, which proposed a Rs25 charge per toilet seat for commercial establishments and hotels, was promptly withdrawn on the same day following an objection raised by the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Minister of Water Power.

"The Himachal Pradesh government incurs significant costs, about Rs 700 to Rs 800 crore, in energy charges to supply water. Sewerage charges are part of water supply connections, and in urban areas, 30 percent of the water bill covers these sewerage charges. A flat rate is already in place where Rs100 is charged per connection. In some instances, commercial units were found to be obtaining independent water connections while using government-provided sewerage connections. This led to the proposal of the Rs 25 charge per toilet seat, which was swiftly revoked on the same day," he told ANI.
Sharma emphasised that any reports suggesting a tax or fee based on the number of toilet seats are inaccurate and misleading. The Jal Shakti Department has not issued any such notification. Sewerage connections will continue to be provided as per the existing system, with the department's goal being to achieve 100% connectivity for improved pollution control and proper treatment of sewage.

The recent notification only addressed water charges, with no changes made to the existing sewerage policies.The department also urged the public not to believe or spread false information regarding these charges.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
