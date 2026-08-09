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Rs 22,000 crore rice scam plan? Saurabh Bharadwaj makes shocking claims against Delhi Govt

Bharadwaj estimated that the alleged arrangement could have resulted in a subsidised rice scam worth around Rs 143 crore per week over three years, amounting to approximately Rs 22,000 crore

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 12:04 PM IST

Rs 22,000 crore rice scam plan? Saurabh Bharadwaj makes shocking claims against Delhi Govt
Rs 22,000 crore rice scam plan? Saurabh Bharadwaj makes shocking claims against Delhi Govt
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Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the current Bharatiya Janata Party government in the national capital of a Rs 22000 crore scam plan of subsidised rice.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj alleged that a corporation based in Assam, in coordination with the Delhi government, had formally approached the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to seek heavily subsidised rice. He claimed that the proposal involved procuring 31,000 metric tonnes of rice every week for distribution among Delhi’s poor.

Bharadwaj alleges Rs 22000 crore rice scam plan by Delhi govt

According to Bharadwaj, the subsidised rice was not distributed to beneficiaries and was instead allegedly sold to a private company in Haryana at a significant profit. He estimated that the alleged arrangement could have resulted in a scam worth around Rs 143 crore per week over three years, amounting to approximately Rs 22,000 crore.

He also shared a video of himself describing the scam, saying, “The way the Delhi government and the Assam corporation were looting the people of Delhi, it was going to go on for three years."

Bharadwaj alleged that Sirsa's department had written to the FCI seeking 31,000 metric tonnes of rice every week for an Assam-based corporation. 

He estimated that the corporation could have earned a commission of around Rs 70 crore per week, potentially amounting to nearly Rs 11,000 crore over three years. Bharadwaj further claimed that the alleged scam was detected by the Central government's vigilance department.

The FCI, under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is responsible for procuring, storing and distributing foodgrains as part of the country's food security system. Subsidised foodgrains are supplied through government welfare programmes, including the Public Distribution System (PDS), with eligible beneficiaries receiving foodgrains through designated channels.

Earlier, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP had been involved in a major scam involving the alleged diversion of lakhs of tonnes of rice. He said Bharadwaj would reveal details of the alleged scam and urged people to watch the disclosure, which he framed as an exposé of how those accused of being involved in donation-related irregularities had allegedly turned to a rice-related scam.

No response from Delhi govt as yet

So far, the BJP-led Delhi government has not responded to Bharadwaj’s allegations.  Any official clarification from the Delhi government, FCI or other authorities, as well as details of any formal investigation or vigilance findings, would be important in establishing the facts surrounding the alleged arrangement.

Meanwhile, the allegations come amid a political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over governance and the functioning of the Delhi government. The BJP formed the government in Delhi in February 2025, ending the AAP's decade-long tenure in the national capital. 

The allegations have emerged as part of the broader political confrontation between the AAP, now in opposition in Delhi, and the BJP-led government.

 

 

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