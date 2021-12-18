Rs 200 cr extortion case: ED makes shocking revelations on conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar jailed in Tihar

The case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is now in Tihar jail has taken a new turn. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators on Friday grilled Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The shocking revelations made by ED suggest that Sukesh Chandrasekhar paid a bribe of Rs 1 crore every month to Tihar Jail officials for unrestricted access to luxury amenities and freedom to have female guests over. According to a media report, apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, he received visits from other supermodels and Bollywood actresses in jail.

Besides, the ED also confronted Pinky Irani on Friday, a woman who was paid crores of rupees by the conman to facilitate 'friendship' with Jacqueline Fernandez inside Tihar Jail. ED confronted both Pinky Irani and Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar Jail in Rs 200 cr extortion case

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from jail. The conman was reportedly giving Rs 60-75 lakh per fortnight as a bribe for a mobile phone. He was allegedly using this to con businessmen kept inside the jail for some crime.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to jail authorities complaining of harassment and discrimination resulting in mental trauma. Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife were arrested following a complaint by the spouses of jailed Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh.

What is the case?

In November, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar for duping former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife.

When he was jailed as an undertrial, Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife for over a year.

In an FIR, Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh alleged that Chandrasekhar conned her of Rs 200 crore pretending to be a government official who could ensure his bail.

The Delhi Police also alleged that Chandrasekhar and his wife used hawala routes and shell companies to park the proceeds of the alleged crime overseas.

In September this year, the police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the millionaire conman, his wife and 10 others in the case.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) also arrested several Tihar Jail officials in connection with the extortion case.