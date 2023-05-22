Rs 2000 notes withdrawn: Move over UPI! Now 2000 notes become customer favourite in Delhi markets

Rs 2000 notes withdrawn by RBI (File photo)

From jewellery stores to normal ration shops, Rs 2000 notes have made a major comeback in the Delhi marketplace, just two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that the pink notes will now be withdrawn from circulation, set to be exchanged or deposited at your nearest banks.

Now, traders across Delhi, who have just gotten used to the popularity of UPI payment methods, have seen a flood of Rs 2000 notes from customers in the last two days, even while making small purchases of just Rs 100-200 during the day.

A trader in Sarojini Nagar market said that he hadn't seen Rs 2000 currency notes in past months but now every other person is bringing this currency note for buying goods (“Itne time see (Rs) 2000 ke note nahi dekhe the, aur ab har dusra banda yehi note la rha hai").

Even though RBI has allotted a large amount of time to all the Rs 2000 note holders to get their currency notes exchanged or deposited in their bank accounts, people in Delhi seem to be in a rush to get rid of the notes. It must be noted that the deadline to exchange Rs 2000 notes is September 30, 2023.

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 currency notes will continue to be legal tender.

“People are buying stuff of Rs 100 but are giving Rs 2000 notes. We got many complaints from traders yesterday that suddenly people coming with cash have increased. Till the day before yesterday, everybody wanted to do UPI and now suddenly they are bringing cash,” Sarojini Nagar mini market association's president Ashok Randhawa told PTI.

To ease the panic in the minds of the people, the State Bank of India recently issued a statement saying that a person can exchange notes without ID proof or fill out a form, even if they don’t have a bank account in SBI.

(With PTI inputs)

