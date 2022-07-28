Search icon
Rs 20 crore cash, gold bars seized from Arpita Mukherjee's second house: Top updates on Bengal SSC scam

The second recovery came as the ED conducted fresh raids in three locations in and around Kolkata in its probe in the school jobs scam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:29 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has recovered a cash totalling Rs Rs 20 crore and gold jewellery and bars from another house of Arpital Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal’s arrested minister Partha Chatterjee. 

The second recovery came as the ED conducted fresh raids in three locations in and around Kolkata in its probe in the school jobs scam. 

The huge cash of cash and gold was found five days after the agency seized more than Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from another flat of Mukherjee, who was also arrested on July 23.  

The Indian Express quoted sources saying that the amount recovered from Club Town Heights, an apartment complex in the Belgharia locality, could be more as the counting was underway till last night. The ED officials had to break into two flats linked to Mukherjee in Belgharia as the keys could not be found. 

This came amid report claiming that Mukherjee told Enforcement Direcotrate that the arrested minister used her house to stash money and used it as a "mini bank". She purportedly also admitted that the money came from kickbacks received for school job transfers and for helping colleges get recognition. 

The ED has claimed that during its raids on premises linked to the minister and his aides, it found a list of 48 candidates will roll numbers for posts of primary teacher, documents related to the appointment of Group D staff, including admit cards for recruitment tests, along with a of candidates on the letterhead of a former TMC MLA. 

 

