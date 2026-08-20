Rs 20 bribe case takes 30 years to end, Supreme Court acquits 2 Gujarat govt staffers

The Supreme Court has acquitted two Gujarat government employees in a 1996 Rs 20 bribe case, ruling that recovery of the money alone was not enough without proof of an initial bribe demand

A three-decade-old corruption case involving an alleged Rs 20 bribe has finally come to an end, with the Supreme Court acquitting two Gujarat government employees after finding that the alleged bribe demand was never properly established.

Case dates back to 1996

The case began in February 1996 when a student visited the Bechari Gram Panchayat office in Gujarat's Anand district to obtain an income certificate needed for educational concessions.

According to the prosecution, a clerk had allegedly demanded Rs 120 for issuing the certificate. Of this, Rs 100 was allegedly meant for the clerk and Rs 20 for a peon.

The student then approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which organised a trap. He was given marked notes worth Rs 120 and was instructed to hand over the money if a demand was made.

Rs 20 recovered from peon

After receiving his income certificate, the student handed Rs 20 to the peon. The ACB team later recovered the same marked notes from him.

However, the remaining Rs 100 was not recovered from the clerk.

The Supreme Court found several inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. The bench noted that the student had given a different version of the alleged bribe demand in another proceeding. He had claimed there that the accused initially demanded Rs 200 before agreeing to Rs 120, but this version was not part of his testimony before the trial court.

The court also questioned why the student handed over only Rs 20 when the ACB had specifically instructed him to give the entire Rs 120 if a demand was made.

Court finds serious doubts in prosecution case

The bench further noted that the clerk was standing next to the peon when the alleged Rs 20 payment was made. This raised questions about why the remaining amount was not handed over.

During cross-examination, the student also admitted that the peon himself had never demanded any bribe from him.

The Supreme Court also pointed out that the Rs 20 was handed over only after the student had received his income certificate. These circumstances, according to the court, created serious doubts about the prosecution's version.

The court said that since the initial demand for a bribe had not been proved, the mere recovery of Rs 20 from the peon could not establish the offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Peon's explanation considered more reasonable

The court also considered the peon's explanation for receiving the Rs 20. He had claimed that the student gave him the money because Eid was the following day.

The bench found this explanation more reasonable in light of the circumstances of the case.

The Supreme Court also found that the sanction granted to prosecute the clerk was invalid because it had been issued by an officer who was not authorised to grant it.

Supreme Court acquits both accused

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar ultimately set aside the judgments of both the trial court and the Gujarat High Court.

The two accused — the clerk and the peon — were acquitted, bringing the nearly 30-year-old legal battle over the alleged Rs 20 bribe to an end.