Rs 2 crore for faulty haircut? Supreme Court steps in after Consumer Commission awards compensation, know in detail

A Delhi model who sued a luxury hotel salon over a botched haircut initially won Rs 2 crore from the NCDRC. However, the Supreme Court upheld deficiency in service but reduced the compensation to Rs 25 lakh, citing lack of solid evidence linking the haircut to major career losses.

What started as a routine visit to a luxury salon at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, turned into a prolonged legal battle for a Delhi-based model. On April 12, 2018, the woman, who identified herself as a model and professional communicator, visited the salon before an important interview.

She had requested a 'long flicks' or layered haircut, but alleges the stylist cut her hair much shorter than desired, causing her considerable distress. To make matters worse, the treatment led to scalp irritation, worsening the situation. Feeling that the haircut had damaged her appearance and career prospects, she filed a consumer complaint, accusing the salon of negligence and deficiency in service.

Consumer Court awards Rs 2 crore in compensation

In September 2021, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ruled in her favour, awarding a hefty Rs 2 crore as compensation. The commission agreed that the salon had not followed the woman’s instructions, which allegedly led to significant harm, including trauma, loss of modelling opportunities, and other professional setbacks.

Initially, the model had claimed compensation of around Rs 3 crore, which she later increased to Rs 5.2 crore, citing income loss and the long-term impact on her career.

Hotel challenges the decision in Supreme Court

However, ITC challenged the NCDRC’s ruling, taking the matter to the Supreme Court. The hotel argued that the compensation was excessive and argued that there was insufficient evidence linking the haircut to the alleged career losses.

Supreme Court reduces compensation to Rs 25 lakh

On February 7, 2026, after nearly seven years of legal proceedings, the Supreme Court delivered its final verdict. Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan ruled that while the model’s claim of deficiency in service was valid, the original compensation amount of Rs 2 crore was not justified.

The Court stated that the model failed to provide adequate and admissible evidence to establish a clear link between the haircut and the professional setbacks she claimed to have suffered. The documents presented were mostly photocopies, which did not meet the court’s requirements for reliable evidence.

As a result, the Supreme Court reduced the compensation to Rs 25 lakh, which had already been disbursed earlier under the NCDRC’s order.

What the case highlights

This unusual legal battle underscores the complexities of consumer rights laws, particularly when emotional distress and professional losses are involved. The final judgment clarifies that while a deficiency in service can be recognised, compensation must be based on solid, verifiable evidence. The case also highlights the importance of submitting credible and reliable proof when claiming damages for career losses or emotional harm.