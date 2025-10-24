Rs 1,500 crore scam from 30,000 people, Ministry of Home Affairs reveal mega cybercrime data, these cities worst hit

Over 30,000 people have fallen victim to various investment scams in major cities in the last six months, with financial losses surpassing Rs 1,500 crore, revealed a report by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ cyber wing. The scams mostly targeted individuals between the age of 30 and 60 years old.

Over 30,000 people have fallen victim to various investment scams in major cities in the last six months, with financial losses surpassing Rs 1,500 crore, revealed a report by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ cyber wing. The scams mostly targeted individuals between the age of 30 and 60 years old, and the cities which hit the most included Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderbad accounting for almost 65 per cent of all the cases.

The report, which was made by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), pointed out to Bengaluru being the city suffering the biggest financial damage, accounting to more than a quarter (26.38 per cent) of the total losses. The report found out that such big cities have become the main target for cybercriminals looking for unsuspecting investors.

When the ministry's cyber crime wing analysed the demographics targeted the most, it found out that a major chunk of victims belong to the working-age population. Among the demographics, people aged between 30 to 60 years make up over 76 per cent of all the targeted individuals, revealing an intention of the scammers to take advantage of the financial requirements of people in their major earning years.

The report also revealed that senior citizens have been increasingly targeted, with 8.62 per cent, or around 2,829 people, targeted are aged over 60. These scams do not involve small incidents but highlight significant cases of looting. The amount involved is massive as a victim's average loss is approximately Rs 51.38 lakh, reflecting the fact that these investment schemes are part of a huge scam which result in a big hit to personal finances. A particular case pertains to Delhi which has witnessed the highest per capita losses, as victims lose an average of Rs 8 lakh each.

These scams are executed through many digital channels, where cyber criminals use messaging apps and social media platforms as key tools to easily lure their victims. The report also notes that the scammers make a group account on messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp for around 20 per cent of all cases. The app that are encrypted and allow creating groups with hundreds of members in them, make them an easy scamming tools for them. However, another finding has been that such platforms that are designed for professional use, like LinkedIn and Twitter are, barely used, with only 0.31 per cent of incidents. As the above mentioned apps and channels are much easier to use without any specifications, criminals prefer to use them in making big scams.

Another significant insight from the report is that the biggest share of scam platforms falls under the category “Other,” accounting for 41.87% of all incidents. This indicates that scams are occurring across numerous platforms that remain unclearly specified or unidentified.