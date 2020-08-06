Search icon
Rs 13,240 crore paid to migrant labourers under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan in 6 weeks: Govt

In six weeks, Rs 13,240 crore has been spent so far to create job opportunities in the rural areas. 17 crore mandays of work has been created.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 07:04 AM IST

Representational image

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA), launched to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for migrant workers returning to villages in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak has created 17 crore mandays of employment. 

In six weeks, Rs 13,240 crore has been spent so far to create job opportunities in the rural areas. 

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is focused on providing employment to migrant workers who have returned to their native villages of these 6 states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A large number of structures have been created under the scheme, including 62,532 water conservation structures, 1.74 lakh rural houses, 14,872 cattle shed, 8,963 form ponds, 2,222 community sanitary complex, the Ministry of Rural Development said. 

5,909 works have been taken up through District Mineral Funds, 564 Gram Panchayat have been provided internet connectivity, 16,124 candidates have been provided skill training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) during the Abhiyaan, it added. 

The scheme’s success so far can be seen as due to convergent efforts of 12 ministries and state governments, which are giving higher quantum of benefits to the migrant workers and rural communities. The stage is set for longer term action for a long term initiative for jobs and livelihoods for those who chose to stay back in villages.

