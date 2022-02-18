Rs 126 crore from hair, Rs 365 crore from laddu prasad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's expected earnings for 2022-23

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh presented its budget for 2022-23 on Thursday. The Governing Board of Tirumala's ancient Lord Venkateswara Temple has estimated an income of Rs 3,096.40 crore in the annual budget of 2022-23.

After reviewing the financial plan for the next 12 months in the budget meeting, TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy told media persons that the Board has approved the annual budget.

Earnings from various sources

Out of the annual revenue of the temple, about Rs 1,000 crore is estimated to come from devotees in the holy 'hundi' (charity-pot).

Interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks will fetch about Rs 668.5 crore.

Similarly, Rs 362 crore from the sale of various tickets.

Rs 365 crore from the sale of 'Laddu Prasadam' is estimated in the budget.

TTD is expected to get Rs 95 crore from rent of accommodation and marriage hall.

While Rs 126 crore is expected from sale of hair offered by devotees.

The expenditure of the board on various services has been estimated at Rs 1,360 crore.

Why devotees donate hair?

Popular belief is that if devotees come to Tirupati Balaji temple and donate their hair, they get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and they are rid of all their troubles. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi takes away all the sorrows of a person who leaves all the sins and evils here.

So people leave their hair in the form of all evils and sins. Every day about 20 thousand people go to Tirupati temple for donating their hair. About six hundred barbers have been kept in the temple premises to complete this work.