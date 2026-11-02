Rs 1,200-Crore Fraud: How Gujarat-based startup siphons off hundreds of crores of rupees using simple app

Accused floated 7 companies with no product and used new investor money to pay old investors, promoting the app through seminars and MLM referrals.

Gujarat startup's bill payment app SD Pay, launched in 2024 by Dhaval Patel, turned into a Rs 1,200 crore MLM scam. It lured 15 lakh users with 0.15%-0.30% daily interest and up to 30% referral cashback. Police found Rs 1,211 crore invested from 6.5 lakh accounts excluding cash payments, with 876 victims reporting Rs 37.42 crore loss so far.

(Report image: Amreli Police data showing transactions and victims)

How the scheme worked

According to The Indian Express report on the SD Pay scam investigation, the accused floated 7 shell companies with no real product and ran a Ponzi scheme using new investor money to pay old investors. They pushed the app through seminars, Zoom calls and nationalistic propaganda. When cashback slowed, they added MLM referrals. One Surat investor turned Rs 1,000 into Rs 1 crore and brought in 1.6 lakh users. Police have identified 95 key agents across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, MP and Chandigarh.

(Image: Victims outside Cybercrime police station in Amreli district of Gujarat.)

Farmers, educators, bankers, and even a former IAS officer are among the victims. A teacher in Vadodara sold her apartment for Rs 9.5 lakh. After the app closed in the middle of 2026, she was unable to withdraw the Rs 50 lakh that was displayed in her wallet. A victim from Surendranagar borrowed Rs 60 lakh to make investments.

(Image: Balance in SD Pay wallet and the app was taking Aadhaar details for sign-up.)

IPO promise and collapse

Daily interest ceased by March 2026. The accused then coerced victims with more than Rs 15 lakh into accepting shares, saying that an IPO would start at Rs 20 and increase to Rs 100. Following police action, the app was removed from the Play Store.

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Police action

The first FIR was in Sept 2025 at Gujarat CID, but victims stayed silent as wallet balance was still visible. After a Savarkundla complaint was withdrawn on June 6, 2026, Amreli Cybercrime booked promoters on Sept 2, 2026, when a policeman's wife lost Rs 10 lakh.

(Report image: Police have found 18 FIRs across 4 states: 13 in Gujarat, 2 in Rajasthan, 2 in Maharashtra and 1 in Tamil Nadu.)

So far, 12 accused, including Dhaval Patel, have been arrested; 2 are absconding, and Rs 1.86 crore has been seized from 110 accounts.