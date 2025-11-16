FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

'Rs 10,000 mein...': Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani on Bihar election result

On November 14, the ruling NDA got another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

ANI

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

'Rs 10,000 mein...': Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani on Bihar election result
Mukesh Sahani.
Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Sunday commented on the outcome of the Bihar elections, asserting that monetary influence played a significant role in the results. Speaking to reporters, Sahani said, "In elections, you either win or lose. The Mahagathbandhan did not achieve the success it was expected to. NDA emerged victorious, and I congratulate the NDA leaders. They have not got the people's mandate. They have won because of money. They have openly given money to women, and the women have voted for them. Previously, strongmen bought votes of poor people with money, which is then considered illegal; now it's done openly."

He further said, "The youth supported us, but women, who make up a huge population, voted for NDA. We will continue our fight for democracy. Now the government must fulfil the promise it made to 'Jeevika Didi'.It is everyone's loss, just like it would have been everyone's victory had we won." Sahani, who was also Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM candidate, also remarked provocatively on the electoral dynamics, stating, "There's a reel on social media platforms where it is mentioned that Rs 10000 mein kya milta hai? 10000 mein Bihar sarkaar milta hai (What you get in Rs 10,000, you get a government in Bihar)," highlighting the alleged financial influence in the poll outcome.

On November 14, the ruling NDA got another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML) (L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) -one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.
Mukesh Sahani's VIP failed to win any seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

